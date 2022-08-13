High on confidence from the opening day win at Crystal Palace, Arsenal will look to continue their good start to the Premier League 2022-23 season when they take on Leicester City in their second match at The Emirates on Saturday. Arsenal started their campaign with a hard fought 0-2 win at Selhurst Park. Gabriel Martinelli scored the opening goal and then the Gunners held their nerve through an extended period of pressure before Marc Guehi turned a Bukayo Saka cross into his own net. Leicester City, meanwhile, squandered a two-goal lead and were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Brentford. For Arsenal, all eyes will be on star signing Gabriel Jesus, who impressed against Palace, but could not find the back of the net. Youri Tielemans will also be in focus, with the Leicester midfielder linked with a possible move to the Gunners.

When will the Arsenal vs Leicester City Premier League match be played?

The Arsenal vs Leicester City Premier League match will be played on Saturday, August 13.

Where will the Arsenal vs Leicester City Premier League match be played?

The Arsenal vs Leicester City Premier League match be played at the Emirates Stadium.

What time will the Arsenal vs Leicester City Premier League match start?

The Arsenal vs Leicester City Premier League match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Arsenal vs Leicester City Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Leicester City Premier League match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Leicester City Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Leicester City Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)