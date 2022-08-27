Arsenal will look to continue their perfect start to the season when they host Fulham at the Emirates on Saturday. Arsenal have won all of their first three Premier League matches -- the first time they have done so since 2004-05. New signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have both impressed, with the Brazilian forward rejuvenating their forward line. Newly promoted Fulham too are yet to lose a match this season, having won one and drawn two. The draws came against difficult opponents in Liverpool and Wolves and the London side will be feel happy with their start to the season. They will rely on Aleksandar Mitrovic to provide them with firepower in front of goal. The Serbian striker has scored three goals in as many matches this season, including a brace against Liverpool in the opening match.

When will the Arsenal vs Fulham, Premier League match be played?

The Arsenal vs Fulham, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, August 27.

Where will the Arsenal vs Fulham, Premier League match be played?

The Arsenal vs Fulham, Premier League will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

What time will the Arsenal vs Fulham, Premier League match start?

The Arsenal vs Fulham, Premier League match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Arsenal vs Fulham, Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Fulham, Premier League match will be broadcasted Live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the Arsenal vs Fulham, Premier League?

The Arsenal vs Fulham, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)