Arsenal will be facing Brentford in their next Premier League match on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are having a blistering run in tournament so far as they have secured the top spot in the points table, with a total of 16 victories out of 20. On the other hand, Brentford have won eight matches out of 21 and are sitting at the seventh place. Notably, Brentford have won only of their eight away games against Arsenal in all the competitions. It will be an interesting clash as Arsenal will look to maintain their dominance in the tournament.

When will the Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League match be played?

The Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, February 11.

Where will the Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League match be played?

The Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League match will be played at Emirates Stadium.

What time will the Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League match start?

The Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

