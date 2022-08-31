Arsenal take on Aston Villa early on Thursday (IST) as the Gunners look to continue their perfect start to the season. Mikel Arteta's side will look to extend their winning run to five matches this season against Steven Gerrard's struggling side. While Arsenal are on top of the table, Aston Villa are languishing at 16th with just one win in four games. Villa will be wary of free-scoring Arsenal, who have plenty of in-form players like captain Martin Odegaard and star summer signing Gabriel Jesus. For Arsenal, a win would be even more crucial as they would want to take momentum forward to Old Trafford for their clash against a rejuvenated Manchester United in the weekend.

When will the Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Premier League match be played?

Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will be played on Thursday, September 1 (IST).

Where will the Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Premier League match be played?

The Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London.

What time will the Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Premier League match start?

The Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will start at 12:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Premier League?

The Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)