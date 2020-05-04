Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"Alex Ferguson Taught Us To Be Like A Robot": Patrice Evra

Updated: 04 May 2020 11:08 IST

Patrice Evra spoke about the winning mentality instilled in Manchester United by then manager Alex Ferguson.

Patrice Evra won five Premier League titles with Manchester United. © Twitter

Former Manchester United player Patrice Evra recalled his playing career saying the then manager Alex Ferguson had taught the players to be like a robot. Ferguson had managed Manchester United for more than two decades, guiding the club to 38 trophies. Evra also said that winning and doing good had become a normal thing. "I was like a kid. I remember I was in Mikael Silvestre's house and we were watching a game - I think it was Chelsea and when they lost, we were champions. I started jumping around, and Mikael was looking at me thinking, 'What is he doing?'" the club's official website quoted Evra as saying. 

"Because he'd already won four leagues and I was screaming and he told me to calm down. I think your first one is so amazing," he said.

"I'll be honest, when you start winning the third one, the fourth and the fifth, you celebrate but not the same way. You celebrate because of the cameras and stuff, but it's not the same. Ferguson taught us all to be like a robot. I don't think I was a human being playing for Manchester United. When we won games, when I was doing something good, I wasn't pleased. For me, it was something normal," he added.

Evra won five league titles and Champions League in 2008 during his eight years at Old Trafford.

Highlights
  • Evra recalled "celebrating like a kid" when he won his first title
  • He said under Alex Ferguson, he felt different as he won more titles
  • He said Ferguson taught players to be like a robot
