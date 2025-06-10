Gautam Gambhir-Shubman Gill Era Begins: Challenges And Opportunities That Lie Ahead For Team India

No. 18: Retired. No. 45: Retired. No. 99: Retired. Indian cricket faces a true transition test ahead of an anticipated English summer - perhaps even greater than the one they needed to do between 2012 and 2014. Back then, as Rahul Dravid , VVS Laxman , Sachin Tendulkar , and eventually MS Dhoni all left whites, Indian cricket went on to write a historic chapter with No. 18, Virat Kohli , at the helm. Now, all eyes are on the next graceful right-handed supertalent in the Indian cricket pipeline. Shubman Gill .

At the age of 25, Gill becomes the youngest Indian Test captain in the 21st century. Alongside him, in charge, will be one of India's unsung World Cup heroes, perhaps finally getting a massive spotlight. I'm talking about, of course, head coach Gautam Gambhir. But what challenges and opportunities lie ahead of Gill and Gambhir?



Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill have a big responsibility





Challenge 1 - Replacing No. 18

Gill has long been heralded as the 'next big thing' of Indian batting. Just like Kohli took over the mantle from Tendulkar as India's batting stalwart, Gill has been touted to do the same from Kohli for years. The England Test series allows Gill the first opportunity to truly do so.

Much has been said about Gill's average Test average (35 after 32 Tests), but it isn't wildly different from Kohli's when the latter took over Test captaincy. Kohli also averaged below 40 at that point. Expected by many to take over the esteemed No. 4 spot, Gill has the chance to come of age in the tour.

However, replacing Kohli is easier said than done. Despite his wretched run of form since the turn of the decade, there is still no clear-cut replacement for Kohli in the Test batting order. And while Kohli arguably may not even been a guarantee in the playing XI even if he hadn't retired, his absence - both with the bat and with the aggressive on-field demeanour - will be a sizeable one.

Challenge 2 - Filling the boots of No. 45 and No. 99

While Gill may be regarded as Kohli's heir, by taking over the captaincy, he is filling the boots of No. 45, Rohit Sharma. With two trophies and four ICC finals as India captain across formats for Rohit, this may be the harder task for Gill.

When it comes to captaincy, Gill will hope that his success is similar to Kohli's, and not to Kohli's stylistic predecessor, Tendulkar. In a small sample size of T20 cricket - particularly with Gujarat Titans - Gill has emerged as someone who makes good use of his resources. And, the BCCI reportedly consulted Rahul Dravid before handing Gill the captaincy, so, who are we to argue?



Arguably a harder challenge for India is to fill the boots of No. 99, Ravichandran Ashwin. After all, Ashwin is arguably India's greatest-ever Test bowler. Such was his impact that even in pace-friendly English conditions at the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2023, you felt that India had missed a trick by not including him.

For the England tour, India have three options. Ravindra Jadeja is all but a guaranteed starter. Whether India go with one spinner or two will decide whether Kuldeep Yadav or Washington Sundar play. But in the spin department, India have options, variety, and strength. Harsh Dubey and Tanush Kotian have heavily impressed in the domestic circuit, and will be licking their lips for a chance once Test cricket resumes in the subcontinent.

What India will seek is the relentless consistency of Ashwin. But even if that does not come through one player, India have enough in their spin tank to make up for it with diversity.

Challenge 3 - Can India cope without Jasprit Bumrah?

In India's last away Test series, the overwhelming feeling was an over-reliance on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Here's what the numbers read:

Jasprit Bumrah - Overs: 151.2, Wickets: 32, Economy Rate: 2.76

Other India pacers - Overs: 351, Wickets: 40, Economy Rate: 3.97

Not only did Bumrah take nearly as many wickets in far fewer overs, but there was also a significant increase in the pressure he created, given by the difference in economy rate. This time, Jasprit Bumrah is set to play only three Tests.

India's pace contingent going to England is not too different to what it was in Australia. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Nitish Reddy are all going. Arshdeep Singh and Shardul Thakur have been added to the arsenal, but will they even get a game?



Opportunity 1 - Gautam Gambhir now 'in charge'

Gautam Gambhir, through his meticulous knocks of 97 in the 2011 World Cup final, or 75 in the 2007 World T20 final, or his 436-ball 137 to save a Test in New Zealand, or his aggressive determination to ensure credit goes to every member of the team, has built the ultimate 'selfless' persona and shown that he cares for nothing more than the benefit of Indian cricket.

But with no Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, and a young captain at the helm, the spotlight and the scanner will firmly be on Gautam Gambhir.

Gambhir may already have won an ICC trophy with India, but when it comes to whites, there is concern. Gambhir oversaw India's first home series loss in 12 years. And when India needed to win in Australia to book a spot in the WTC 2025 final, they couldn't. One more series defeat, and the conversations could get worse.

What Gambhir will need to be wary of, first and foremost, is team harmony. Reports of discontent were rife during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and win or lose, Gambhir must ensure that it looks rosier on the outside. It is something he did exceptionally at KKR, where he has reached an almost God-like status to the franchise and its fans. But when it comes to India, there are nay-sayers left, right and centre, and the onus lies on Gambhir to show off the gritty resilience his most famous knocks have shown in the past.



When it comes to on-the-pitch, there is nothing to suggest - yet - that there should be cause for concern. Gambhir backed KL Rahul to open in Australia: it paid off. Gambhir trusted Nitish Reddy despite an average domestic record: it worked. Gambhir called for the promotion of Axar Patel to No. 5 in ODI cricket to add more depth: that paid off with flying colours. This time, once again, it's a team filled with bold calls. And maybe all it needs is time.

Opportunity 2 - The chance of fairytale

"Dear cricket, give me one more chance"

That was the, now famous, tweet made by Karun Nair, on December 10, 2022, nearly six years to the day he became the second Indian to score a triple century in Test cricket, smashing 303 against England. His career was going downhill rapidly, and he had even fallen out of favour for state team Karnataka.

So, at the age of 33, more than eight years since he last played for India, Karun Nair has returned to the Indian team. Make the fairytale even more poetic: he is set to play against England again. After a bucketload of runs in domestic cricket through the back end of 2024 and early 2025, Karun has forced his way back into the India setup

Karun Nair won the Ranji Trophy 2024/25, and finished runners-up in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

And he will play. Karun has already scored a double century for India A in England. If chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar's words are anything to go by, India are looking for the experience they have lost with Virat Kohli's retirement, in Karun Nair.



Karun is all set to feature for India, perhaps as high up as No. 3 in the series. The fairytale has been set in motion, but will it end happily ever after?

Opportunity 3 - Shubman Gill

Captaincy and the No. 4. On paper, it may sound as the two most high-pressure roles in Indian Test cricket. However, what it also is, is an enormous opportunity that not many players get. Now, Shubman Gill might get both. It is a huge chance for the 25-year-old to stake his claim as India's rightful choice in both areas. And the potential is right there. It has been right from the moment he wowed the world by dazzling in the 2018 U19 World Cup.

Few glimpses of the kid in his debut IPL season, batting at No. 7 for Kolkata Knight Riders, and my old man told me - "This boy is meant for Test cricket". The pinnacle of cricket.

It's here. Let the Shubman Gill era begin.