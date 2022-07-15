The chatter regarding Virat Kohli's form is increasing by the minute. The right-handed batter failed to get among the runs in the second ODI against England as he perished after scoring just 16. He went chasing a delivery that was outside the off-stump and hence he lost his wicket to pacer David Willey. However, England captain Jos Buttler has now also come in support of Kohli, saying that the former India skipper has scored so many runs, and he does not understand why would someone question that.

"I suppose in a little way it's quite refreshing for the rest of us that he (Kohli) is human and he can have a couple of low scores as well, but look he has been one of the best players, if not the best player in ODI cricket in the world. So, he's been a fantastic player for so many years and all batters, it just proves, go through runs of form where they don't perform as well as they can do sometimes," Buttler said during a press conference.

"But certainly, as an opposition captain, you know a player of that class is always due, so you're hoping that it doesn't come against us. Yeah, incredibly surprised, as I said, his record speaks for himself. The matches he's won for India and yeah, why would you question that," he added.

Kohli's last international ton had come in 2019 and after that, the three-figure mark has eluded him. The batter had failed to get going in the Edgbaston Test and then the T20Is against England.

Promoted

Kohli will not be a part of India's squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against West Indies, beginning July 22.

Talking about the second ODI between India and England, the former was unable to chase 247 and the side was bundled out for 146, losing the match by 100 runs. Reece Topley took a six-wicket haul for the hosts.