Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday wreaked havoc on England with his match-winning figures of 6 for 19. In the first ODI between India and England that was played at Kennington Oval in London, Bumrah became the first Indian pacer to register a six-wicket haul in England in an ODI match. The performance also saw the bowler registering his best ODI figures. Praises came in abundance for Bumrah as his bowling show helped India bundled out England for 110 runs and win the game by 10 wickets. After the match, former England captain Michael Vaughan termed Bumrah as "the best bowler across formats".

"Without any question, he (Jasprit Bumrah) is the best bowler across all formats by a country mile. You can put Shaheen Shah Afridi, Trent Boult, these kind of bowlers in that kind of category but Jasprit Bumrah with his pace, his skills, wobble seam, swing, yorkers and dipping slower balls, continuously always seems to get better and better," said Vaughan on Cricbuzz after the first ODI between India and England.

"All the batters now have seen plenty of him over the last few years but there is still a very few that can really get on top of Jasprit Bumrah in T20 cricket, in 50-over cricket and also in Test cricket... I just think he is miles ahead of anyone else," Vaughan added.

After Bumrah's impactful show, it was Rohit Sharma who shone with his 76 not out off 58 balls. His innings was laced with six fours and five sixes. Rohit along with Shikhar Dhawan (32 not out) stitched an unbeaten stand of 114 runs for the opening wicket to help India win the first ODI against England by 10 wickets.