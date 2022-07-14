India are taking on world champions England in the second ODI of the three-match series currently at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. There was a big boost for India ahead of the start of the match as former captain Virat Kohli came out for net practice and looked like he had completely recovered from the groin strain he had suffered earlier, which had kept him out of the first match of the series.

Kohli met England's Jonny Bairstow during the practice session and the moment was captured on camera. The duo spent a lot of time talking to each other on the ground.

Both Kohli and Bairstow were involved in a heated argument during the rescheduled 5th Test in Birmingham earlier this month. Kohli had sledged Bairstow and that had irked the England batter and he went on to score two centuries in the Test match, the second one was an unbeaten effort that helped England complete their biggest successful chase in Test history to win the match to draw the series 2-2.

When asked about the incident, the Englishman had said that both he and Virat are competitive and these things happen on a cricket ground.

Kohli would be hoping to get some runs under his belt in the second ODI as he has been short of runs in international cricket off late.

Bairstow on the other hand has not been able to carry his Test form to the ODIs.