Ravichandran Ashwin was not part of the India playing XI for the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test against England in Birmingham, but the veteran spinner still found ways to enthrall the Edgbaston crowd. During the lunch break on Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test, Ashwin was seen doing some fielding drills. During one catching drill, Ashwin took a sensational one-handed grab with the fans in the stands cheering him on. After completing the catch, Ashwin even celebrated, driving the crowd even more mad as they cheered for him vociferously.

Watch: Ashwin's spectacular one-handed grab and the crowd's epic reaction to it

The catch Brilliant

The celebrations from @ashwinravi99 and the fans in the stands Even better



The Lunch break on Day 4 was fun for everyone #ENGvIND #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/3yFuP5R1xI — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 4, 2022

India could have done with Ashwin's guile and experience in the second innings as England batters put in a dominant display to help England complete a record chase of 378 to win the match and draw the series 2-2.

India had looked in control for large periods of the match. But some poor batting in the second innings saw them being bundled out for 245. That left England 378 to win the fifth Test at Edgbaston.

The England openers gave their team a perfect start with a 107-run stand. India, though, fought back taking three wickets for just two runs.

However, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow put on a batting masterclass to take England home with an unbeaten 269-run partnership.

Promoted

While Root was 142 not out, Bairstow hit an unbeaten 114 to go with his 106 in the first innings.

This was only the third time a total of more than 200 was chased at Edgbaston.