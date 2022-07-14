England vs India: Virat Kohli Returns For 2nd ODI, Sends Twitter Into Overdrive
England vs India: Virat Kohli recovered from a groin strain and was included in India's playing XI for the second ODI at Lord's.
Star batter Virat Kohli returned to the playing XI as India took on England in the second ODI on Thursday at Lord's in London. Kohli missed the first ODI with a groin strain and there was speculation as to whether he would be fit for the second match or not. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared pictures of him having a net session ahead of the match and then, Rohit Sharma confirmed the news at the toss that Kohli was back in the team, replacing Shreyas Iyer.
Kohli's return to the side sent Twitter into a frenzy, as fans celebrated his "comeback".
While some shared memes to match the occasion, others prayed for a century from the 33-year-old.
For the Comeback of Greatest ever Cricketer @imVkohli https://t.co/KnD5v2mJI4 pic.twitter.com/ogwYQprPKE— Sk (@ItzSaiKiran) July 14, 2022
Virat kohli is playing today— (@qasim_says_) July 14, 2022
Rohit Sharma: pic.twitter.com/F9VFj2GLQr
@imVkohli Champ!!— Adithi (@Adithi_83) July 14, 2022
Will you?
Today?
For us pic.twitter.com/GeSMFEyX63
Virat Kohli is back on field#ViratKohli #KingKohli #ENGvIND #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/jFea1RLF5l— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) July 14, 2022
Virat Kohli is scoring a hundred tonight #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/SclpJpNLRZ— Labeed (@Labeed_Siddiqui) July 14, 2022
Kohli played the last two T20Is against England, registering scores of 1 and 11, but had picked up a groin niggle during the third match of the series as India emerged on top 2-1.
Shreyas Iyer played in Kohli's place in the first ODI, but did not get a chance to bat as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan helped India register a 10-wicket win.
Promoted
After the England series, India will take on West Indies in three ODIs and five T20Is in the Caribbean and the US.
Kohli, however, is not part of either squad.