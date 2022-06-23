Though India were off to a poor start in the warm-up game against Leicestershire on Thursday, one positive sign was the batting of former captain Virat Kohli. He batted with confidence and looked poised for a big score. Apart from his confident stroke-play, there was another point in Kohli's innings that went viral on social media. On Day 1, the 34-year-old Kohli was seen trying to balance the bat upright without any support. It was reminiscent of what ex-England captain Joe Root had done during a recent Test match against New Zealand.

Kohli was unbeaten at the crease when rain interrupted play on day 1 of the tour game against Leicestershire.

A video of former England captain Joe Root balancing his bat in a way that it stood upright on the ground without any support had gone viral during the Three Lions' second Test match against New Zealand.

Twitter users had liked and circulated the video widely after it was posted on social media.

Root himself has been in great form and became the newest member of the 10,000-run club in Test cricket.

He has left the likes of Kohli, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith in his wake in the longest format off late with some consistent batting and big scores.

His efforts have helped England pocket the series against New Zealand as they took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the the three-match series after the win at Trent Bridge.