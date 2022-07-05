The Indian cricket team went down tamely on the final day of the rescheduled fifth Test against England to lose by 7 wickets as Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root smashed unbeaten centuries to take the hosts to an emphatic win. This is England's fourth straight win on home soil, and as many under the leadership of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. England ultra aggressive approach had a role to play in this victory but India are to be blamed for the loss.

The complete lack of application from the batters in the second innings, and the lack of any proper tactics and plans while bowling in the second innings were big reasons behind India embarrassing loss at Edgbaston. Big name players have failed to deliver and so have several young players, on whom rests the future of this Indian team.

It is a third straight loss in an away Test match under head coach Rahul Dravid and things are definitely not going to plan for the Indians as of now.

The team also lost an opportunity to improve their percentage points in the World Test Championship table. India now have lost 4 matches, won 6 and drawn 2 in this cycle of WTC. They remain third with a percentage point of 53.47, which is just a shade above that of Pakistan.

Australia and South Africa continue to occupy the top two positions respectively and are looking good for making the final in this second cycle of WTC.

England's great uptick in form has now seen them win 4 matches in a row and that has lifted them to the 7th spot on the World Test Championship table.

The now have 5 wins, 7 losses and 4 draws in their kitty and their percentage points are at 33.33.

