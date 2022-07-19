India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has struggled with injuries and fitness over the last few years, leading to doubts about whether he will be able to bowl again on a regular basis and about his place in the national team. However, over the last few months, he has shut out any questions about form or fitness. First, he led debutants Gujarat Titans to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 title, before making a strong comeback for India. He impressed in the T20I series against Ireland, before captaining the country against Ireland. He then played the T20I and ODI series against England, and was named 'Player of the Series' in the 50-over format.

After the final match of the England series, in which he returned figures of 4/24 and hit 71 off 55 to help India win the decider, Hardik took to Twitter to share a video of his "ups and downs", where he spoke about his comeback.

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty reacted to the video and wrote "You truly are an inspiration Hardik."

"Onwards and upwards ...stay blessed always," he added.

You truly are an inspiration Hardik ...onwards and upwards ...stay blessed always https://t.co/IDyoAM0VzK — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 19, 2022

"Through the ups and downs, with my people by my side. Woke up every morning raring to go, with the will to become stronger, with the will to become fitter and play for my country. Always grateful to those who stood by me, who encouraged me, who guided me," Hardik had captioned his video.