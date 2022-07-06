The Indian bowling attack was completely dismantled on day and 5 of the Edgbaston Test as the duo of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow slammed unbeaten centuries to guide England to their highest successful chase in Test cricket as Ben Stokes' side chased down the 378-run target with 7 wickets in hand. The Indian pacers got no help from the wickets as the England batters made merry on a flat track.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was asked how this could happen on a pitch where three innings have already been played and whether the heavy roller had a role to play in the pitch offering no help to the Indians bowlers.

Gavaskar explained that the Edgbaston pitch has traditionally helped batters as the days progressed.

"Well the roller does play a role for the immediate half an hour or so because it flattens the dents or whatever that might be there and there could be quite if you dents if there are fast bowlers who are pounding the ball on the grass. The roller just helps to even that up," Gavaskar said on Sports Today.

"The Birmingham pitch has generally been very good for batting as the days go on. May be day 1 it is in favour of the new ball bowlers. But as the days go on it becomes a very good pitch to bat on. Very little help for the spinner.

"If you look at the ball that dismissed Kohli, it bounced from length. And nothing of that sort really happened when our bowlers were bowling. Whether our bowlers didn't bowl that length and line, I am not too sure. The pitch just seemed to have flattened out and that was to England's advantage," the legendary Indian batter added.

The loss meant India and England shared the spoils as the series ended in a 2-2 draw.