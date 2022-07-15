Shikhar Dhawan is now being considered for only one format - the ODIs. Despite consistent performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he is no longer considered for the T20Is. Dhawan is six months shy of turning 37 but is still going strong on the cricket field. With the 2023 ODI World Cup next year at home, Dhawan would be eager to maintain his form and be picked in the squad. Former Indian cricket team player Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Dhawan has a lot to contribute to Indian cricket.

"Shikhar Dhawan who's got only one format now that he can cling on but interestingly right through his career, from start to end, if you look at his performance in 50 overs cricket, it's always been the best. This is a format that suits him best and a format where he's been excellent. And I'm so glad that selectors have shown faith in him and reminded themselves that Shikhar Dhawan is still a force in 50 overs cricket. So brilliant to see them at the top," Sanjay Manjrekar said on SPORTS18's daily sports news show 'Sports Over The Top'.

Manjrekar also discussed the Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma partnership. "I'm glad that Dhawan got this innings together and I hope he keeps on getting these kind of innings together because Rohit Sharma will be around. He's playing, you know, all the formats and the left-hand, right-hand combination at the top, I think it'll be okay," he said.

"And if you look at Dhawan's fitness, he doesn't look his age on the field and it's something that he cares a lot about making sure that he's fit and fine and just pure batting. If you look at his performance in the domestic leagues although the T20 league, I think his batting has gone up like this, the graph has gone up with the age as well."