India captain Rohit Sharma loves batting in England, especially in one-day internationals. He was in top form the last time he played ODIs here, which was during the 2019 ICC World Cup. It was a watershed moment in Rohit's career as he scored 5 centuries during the tournament to cement his place as one of the legends of the 50-over game.

It was here in England during the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, that Rohit was re-born in international cricket as he became a regular in the team with his great performances at the top of the order alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

Rohit's career has gone from strength to strength ever since and he would want to continue in the same vein as plays his first ODI in England as India's captain on Tuesday at The Oval.

The match will present him with a chance to create a world record.

He, along with Sachin Tendulkar, AB de Villiers and former Pakistan great Saeed Anwar hold the record for the most centuries scored by a batter in ODIs in a particular overseas country.

Rohit has 7 tons in England, while de Villiers had 7 in India. Both Sachin and Anwar scored 7 tons in the UAE, as both India and Pakistan played a lot of ODIs in Sharjah in the 1990s.

Rohit Sharma would look to start the ODI series with a bang and continue his winning streak in limited-overs cricket as Indian captain.