The second ODI between India and England at Lord's Cricket Stadium was a star-studded affair as many former players were in attendance to witness the high-voltage clash live. India came up short in the second ODI and the Rohit Sharma-led side lost the contest by 100 runs. Among many star attractions, fans were elated to see Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni in attendance for the match. A day after the game, official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings posted a video which for sure will make the fans of the franchise very happy.

CSK posted a video in which both Dhoni and Raina can be seen arriving at Lord's in the same car.

"The reunion of brothers. Thala Thala," tweeted CSK.

Talking about the second ODI between India and England, the former was unable to chase 247 and the side was bundled out for 146, losing the match by 100 runs. Reece Topley took a six-wicket haul for the hosts.

To watch the match, several former Indian cricket team stars including MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina were present at the Lord's.

India and England will now square off in the third and final ODI on Sunday.