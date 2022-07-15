The form of maverick batter Virat Kohli has become a huge talking point off late. The former skipper failed to get going in the 2nd ODI as he was dismissed by David Willey. The most disappointing fact about the dismissal was that Kohli edged an delivery well outside off-stump and hence he was sent back to the pavilion after scoring just 16 runs. Kohli will not be seen in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against West Indies, and now former selector Sarandeep Singh has said that he does understand the meaning of resting as Kohli has not been among the runs.

"I do not understand what is the meaning of rest? You can only rest if you are scoring 100s. We can understand if he is playing for the last 3 months, has scored 4/5 100s, he has got the liberty to take rest and then he can say he needs rest," Sarandeep told NDTV.

"Even before IPL, he played 2 Test matches, did not play ODIs and T20Is. Then after IPL, he did not play the T20Is against South Africa. Sitting out and resting will not help you to get back in form," he further added.

Kohli's last international ton had come in 2019 and after that, the three-figure mark has eluded him. The batter had failed to get going in the Edgbaston Test and then the T20Is against England.

Kohli will not be a part of India's squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against West Indies, beginning July 22.

Talking about the second ODI between India and England, the former was unable to chase 247 and the side was bundled out for 146, losing the match by 100 runs. Reece Topley took a six-wicket haul for the hosts.