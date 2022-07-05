England are on the cusp of a memorable Test match win against India after its batters put them in the driver's seat at the end of the fourth day's play at Edgbaston in Birmingham. In-form batters Jonny Bairstow and Jow Root smashed unbeaten half-centuries to pile on the misery after a century opening stand between Alex Lees and Zak Crawley had given the hosts a head start in their chase of the 378-run target.

All of this was made possible by England's pacers, who bundled India out for just 245 in the second innings.

Despite the big 132-run lead in the first innings, Indian batters showed very little application on the fourth day and got out to short pitched deliveries.

The biggest disappointment of them all was Shreyas Iyer as he was caught at square leg while trying to pull a short delivery.

It was an irresponsible shot as Shreyas was aware of England's plan to pepper him with the short stuff and yet he fell into the trap.

Pictures of England head coach Brendon McCullum plotting the dismissal from the balcony has gone viral as he was seen gesturing towards England players to bowl short deliveries at Iyer.

Here are some of the reactions from fans

Brendon McCullum straightaway told England to go for the short ball tactic against Shreyas Iyer. pic.twitter.com/rMGluifmMM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 4, 2022

When Brendon McCullum was coach of KKR Shreyas Iyer was the captain. Obviously the coach must have studied his strengths and weaknesses and planned the attack. Now that Iyer's shortcoming against short stuff has been exposed, it's for him to find solution. — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) July 4, 2022

Ex KKR Coach Brendon McCullum instantly asked his pacers to go for the short ball trap against Shreyas Iyer. pic.twitter.com/F525R7u02Q — Utkarsh / Cricket is love ❤ (@cricketfan__) July 4, 2022

#INDvsENG #ENGvIND #ShreyasIyer #EdgbastonTest



Brendon McCullum gave signal to bowl Short Balls when Shreyas Iyer came to bat.



Iyer to Ex KKR Coach : pic.twitter.com/MIJoGwxZJb — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) July 4, 2022

Not sure but did Joe Root point at Brendon McCullum after Shreyas Iyer's dismissal? It looked like a plan. #INDvsENG — Aakash Sivasubramaniam (@aakashs26) July 1, 2022

Brendon McCullum sends short-ball signal to English bowlers, masterfully plans Shreyas Iyer's wicket https://t.co/FeC4I0PtQn — Md Nazmul Hossain (@nazmulmarketer1) July 4, 2022

