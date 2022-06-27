India's batting superstar has had a tumultuous time with the bat in international cricket in the recent past. Virat Kohli has failed to reach the magical three-figure mark in what seems like an eternity now with his last Test century being a 136-run knock in Kolkata against Bangladesh, way back in 2019. However, after taking a brief break following the end of IPL 2022, Kohli showed signs of returning to his best during the four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire.

The batting stalwart scored 33 in the first innings, followed by a sparkling 67 in the second innings. Following his performance in Leicester, Kohli will be in buoyant mood ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England that starts on Friday.

After the match against Leicestershire, Kohli shared a few pictures of him from the game, writing: "Thank you Leicester Birmingham awaits".

John Mallet, the man who clicked those pictures, took to Twitter to thank Kohli for using his images.

The veteran photographer wrote: "Hugely humbled that one of the worlds greatest players chose to use some of my images from the game with @leicsccc on his personal media accounts. A privilege to have been able to capture these shots. Thanks to VK & every one @BCCI for your support."

Hugely humbled that one of the worlds greatest players chose to use some of my images from the game with @leicsccc on his personal media accounts. A privilege to have been able to capture these shots. Thanks to VK & every one @BCCI for your support https://t.co/MvBlztrECS — John Mallett ???? (@John_M100) June 26, 2022

Mallet is a photographer with the Leicestershire Foxes. His LinkedIn profile states that he has take to photography after a long career in IT and Insurance companies.

The rescheduled fifth Test will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham but India could be without captain Rohit Sharma, who has tested positive for COVID-19 in England.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Mayank Agarwal has been called up to the India squad, and could find a place in the playing XI, if Rohit Sharma doesn't recover in time.