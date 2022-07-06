England on Tuesday made history as the side chased down 378 runs, their highest successful chase in Tests. It was Jasprit Bumrah-led India which was on the receiving end of England's historic feat at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The Ben Stokes-led side reached home in 76.4 overs with seven wickets in hand as the duo of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow stitched an unbeaten partnership of 269 runs to keep India at bay. The guests saw a glimmer of hope when England were 109/3 at one stage but unbeaten centuries from Root and Bairstow completely took an Indian victory out of equation.

Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets for 74 runs in the final innings of the match while all the other Indian bowlers remained wicketless. The most expensive bowlers in the innings were Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, who bowled at the economy rates of 6.5 and 5.9, respectively.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Thakur is not as effective that he used to be in Test cricket around one-and-a-half years back.

"I think Shardul Thakur is not the same bowler we saw in Test cricket, maybe 18 months back," said Manjrekar on SonyLIV after the match.

While talking about Siraj, the former India batter said: "I have been watching Mohammed Siraj's evolution as a bowler. The seam-up delivery has just gone."

In the match, India posted 416 runs after getting an invitation to bat first. The guests then bundled out England for 284 to take a 132-run first-innings lead. The Jasprit Bumrah-led side faltered in its second innings and got bowled out for 245, while England chased down the 378-run target by scoring at a rate of close to five runs per over.