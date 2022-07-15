Virat Kohli's lean patch with the bat continued on Thursday as the player was dismissed for a 25-ball 16 against England in the second ODI at Lord's, London. Chasing a delivery from David Willey outside off stump, Kohli edged the good length ball to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. It is worth noting that Kohli, who has failed to take his innings deep in the past few matches, had missed the first ODI vs England due to a groin strain. He returned to the squad for the second game but that couldn't change his fortunes as England bowlers outfoxed him once again in the ongoing tour.

Kohli is not a part of India's three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series against West Indies, starting July 22. No official explanation has been given by the BCCI regarding the reason behind Kohli missing the contest. News agency PTI had reported that he has been rested for the series.

With Kohli's every failure, the discussion on the idea of dropping him from the team is getting hotter. However, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif is of the opinion that no selector is going to drop Kohli despite his poor form.

"India mein wo selector paida nahi hua hai jo Virat (Kohli) ko drop kar sake," said Rashid Latif during an interaction on YouTube channel Caught Behind when asked if Kohli should be dropped.

While India skipper Rohit Sharma has been constantly backing Virat Kohli to regain form, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also extended his support to the batter early Friday.

"This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli," wrote Babar.

In the second ODI match between India and England, the three Lions posted 246 all out after being invited to bat first. Yuzvendra Chahal 4/47 was the pick of the bowlers for India. However, the visitors put a dismal show with the bat and lost the match by 100 runs. England pacer Reece Topley bagged the Player of the Match award for figures of 6/24.