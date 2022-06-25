Virat Kohli came out in Kamlesh Nagarkoti's defence after the young pacer was given a hard time by the Indian crowd present at the Uptonsteel Cricket Ground for the ongoing tour game between India and Leicestershire. On Day 2, a fan was continuously asking Nagarkoti to click a picture with him, while the player was out in the middle as a substitute fielder. Kohli, however, was not happy with the behaviour of the fan, and was quick to confront him.

The video has since gone viral on social media.

Virat Teaching a lesson to a guy in crowd who was making fun of Kamlesh Nagarkoti who was standing near the Boundary line while fielding in the practise match

'aRrOgAnT' uno @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/1urDq3jRyq — Priyanshu Bhattacharya (@im_Priyanshu_B7) June 25, 2022

"Kabse bula rha hoon, photo he nahi khicha raha. Mai meri job choddh ke yaha aaya hu. Kam se kam photo to khichwana chahie. Nagarkoti ko bula raha hoon (Translation: "I've been continuously asking for a photo. I came here after taking the day off from my office. So, I've been calling Nagarkoti to click a photo with me at least)" the fan can be heard as saying in hindi after Kohli confronted him.

"Match khelne aaya hai ya photo khichwane aaya hai (Translation: He is here to play the match, and not to click photos)," Kohli replied from the pavillion.

Team India, on Day 2, took an 82-run lead over Leicestershire heading into Day 3.

India had initially posted a total of 246 for eight declared, thanks largely to KS Bharat's unbeaten knock of 70.

For Leicestershire, Roman Walker took a five-wicket haul while Will Davis also picked a couple.

In reply, Rishabh Pant starred with the bat for Leicestershire, smashing a brilliant 76. Walker (34) and Rishi Patel (34) also played handy knocks to take Leicestershire to a total of 244.

After taking a narrow lead of 2 runs, India were 80 for one, before stumps were called on Day 2.