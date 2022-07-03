England star Jonny Bairstow had started slow on Day 2 of the rescheduled 5th Test against India as the hosts went to Stumps at 84/5. On Day 3 too, he started cautiously, as Mohammed Shami zipped the ball around. This prompted Virat Kohli to have a go at him, with the two seen engaging in a feisty exchange. But Kohli's sledging seemed to spur Bairstow on more, as he switched gears and took the attack to the Indian bowlers and went on to score his third Test century in as many matches.

Carrying on his form from the series against New Zealand, when he scored tons in the last two Tests, Bairstow brought up his century off just 119 deliveries.

The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter hit 14 boundaries and two sixes as he helped take England to a score of 284, even as India took a 132-run first-innings lead.

He was eventually dismissed by Shami, who had troubled him in the morning session, and rather poetically, it was Kohli who took the catch at first slip.

Had it not been for his belligerent knock, England were likely to find themselves even further behind the visitors after they scored 416 after being put in to bat at Edgbaston.

It was Bairstow's 11th Test century as he carried on his brilliant form, seemingly rejuvenated under the leadership of new captain Ben Stokes and new head coach Brendon McCullum.

Promoted

Having scored two centuries against New Zealand at a strike rate of over 100, Bairstow's latest ton means he continues to be the poster-boy for 'Bazball' - the term being widely used for England's new aggressive approach in the longest format under McCullum.

The term, of course, derives itself from McCullum's nickname, 'Baz'.