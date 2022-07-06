Brilliant centuries from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow saw England complete their biggest chase in Test cricket to beat India at Edgbaston in the rescheduled 5th Test and draw the series 2-2 on Tuesday. Root was unbeaten on 142 while Bairstow hit 114 not out in England's second innings as they registered a seven-wicket win against India. In the process, the Yorkshire duo registered the first instance of two batters finishing with unbeaten centuries in a successful chase in Test cricket.

Both batters, who put on an unbeaten 269-run partnership at Edgbaston, have been in terrific form for England.

While Bairstow has now scored four centuries in his last three Test matches, and six since the turn of the year, Root brought up his fourth century of the series. He had scored three successive centuries during the first three matches last year. He finished with a massive 737 runs in the series

Root also scored two centuries in the series against New Zealand before the Edgbaston Test.

The England star, who recently stepped down from captaincy in the longest format, has been in phenomenal form since 2020.

He now has 28 Test centuries overall, one more than Virat Kohli and Steve Smith and four more than Kane Williamson - the other batters in the fabled 'Fab 4'.

Bairstow, on the other hand, now has 12 Test tons and seems to be rejuvenated under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum - England's new Test captain and head coach respectively.

He also scored a fabulous 106 in the first innings at Edgbaston.

England have now won all four of the matches since Stokes and McCullum took over their new roles, playing an aggressive brand of cricket.

In all four matches, they have pulled off successful chases despite being set steep targets, with the one against India the highest in their history.