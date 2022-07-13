Jasprit Bumrah produced a breathtaking spell of fast bowling on Tuesday in the 1st ODI against England at The Oval in London to end with his career-best figures of 6/19. It helped India complete a 10-wicket win over the world champions and take a 1-0 lead in the series. Bumrah's performance worked wonders for him in the ICC rankings as he moved 3 positions to become the top ranked bowler in ODIs.

As a result of Bumrah's upward movement in the rankings, New Zealand left arm pacer Trent Boult fell to the second spot while Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi went a position down to the third spot.

Bumrah's new-ball partner Mohammed Shami also made a jump up the rankings for bowlers, with the pacer rising three places to equal 23rd on the back of his three-wicket haul against England.

Skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored for India in that match with an unbeaten 76, but the India captain still remains in fourth place on the rankings for batters.

He does, however, move within a solitary rating point of team-mate and third-placed batter Virat Kohli and could rise above the former skipper with further good performances during the remainder of the series.

Bumrah is ranked third in the ICC rankings for Test bowlers behind Pat Cummins and teammate Ravichandran Ashwin

(With ICC inputs)