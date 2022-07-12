ODI world champions England were in for a shocker in the 1st match of the 50-over series against India as they were jolted early by a rampant Indian pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Bumrah was in his elements from the beginning as Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl on a pitch with a bit of grass at The Oval and with overcast conditions during the start of play.

Bumrah dismissed the duo of Jason Roy and Joe Root early, before Shami sent back Ben Stokes.

While England captain Jos Buttler held one end up, the wickets kept falling from the other.

Big-hitting batter Liam Livingstone was England's fifth wicket to fall after Jonny Bairstow was also sent back by Bumrah.

Watch: Liam Livingstone Clean Bowled Around His Legs By Jasprit Bumrah

Livingstone tried to walk down the pitch to negate the movement that Bumrah was getting in the air and off the pitch. But the Indian pace spearhead was too smart for Livingstone as he bowled one on the leg stump, leaving teh Englishman in a an awkward position.

Livingstone failed to connect with the ball, which went and crashed into the leg stump to leave England reeling at 26/5.