Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch off late and he has failed to score a century in international cricket since November 2019. In the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test against England, Kohli was dismissed for 11 by Matthew Potts in the first innings. However, the right-handed batter has won a lot of applause for driving the India Test team and how he successfully managed to lead them. Former England captain Michael Atherton on Saturday talked about what would be the great legacy of Kohli and how he hopes that the Indian batter rediscovers his "best form".

"I know Rahul Dravid a bit better than Virat Kohli. It was nice to chat with them both, Rahul I played against and I have a very high regard for him. I wish him well as the coach of the Indian team and I hope Virat, after a couple of difficult years with the bat, can rediscover his best form," said Atherton while talking to David Gower, Ajay Jadeja and Harsha Bhogle on Sony Sports Network before start of play on Day 2.

"I am a big admirer of his cricket, his batting and the way he is driven the Indian Test team forward as the captain and the way he has promoted Test cricket as well, I think that will be his great legacy," he added.

Kohli had led Team India in 68 Tests, winning 40 and losing 17. Under his captaincy, Kohli registered a Test series win in Australia in 2018-19.

Kohli had last registered a century in November 2019 in a day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

Since then, the three-figure mark has eluded him. In the first innings of the ongoing Test against England, Kohli faced 19 balls and registered two fours in his 11-run knock before being sent to the pavilion by Potts.