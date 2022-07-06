The 'Bazball' remained a quite hot topic during India's rescheduled fifth Test match against England. While some used it to mock the England national cricket team on Day 2 of the match, the same topic was used by the fans of England cricket as a reply to the critics later. Notably, England were 84/5 at Stumps on Day 2 but they eventually registered a dominating seven-wicket win over India to level the series 2-2. Their attacking brand of cricket helped them beat the Jasprit Bumrah-led side in the game.

For the unversed, 'Bazball' is a term which is derived from England head coach Brendon McCullum's nickname 'Baz'. The term means playing attacking brand of cricket, something what the former New Zealand player McCullum used to do during his playing days.

Considering the buzz around the topic, a reporter asked India head coach Rahul Dravid about his take on it. A calm and composed Dravid replied with a smile: "Don't really know what's that."

Watch: Rahul Dravid's reply on 'Bazball'

Talking about the match, England chased down the target of 378 runs against India with seven wickets in hand, courtesy of unbeaten centuries from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. The win saw the hosts registering their highest successful chase in the fourth innings of a Test match. Meanwhile, it is also the highest successful chase by any team against India in the format.

Promoted

Earlier, India had posted 416 runs in their first innings and bundled out England for 284. The guests faltered after a 132-run lead and got bowled out for 245 in their next innings. On the other hand, England stuck to their attacking brand of cricket and chased down 378 runs in 76.4 overs, scoring at a rate of close to five runs per over.

"... we will certainly try and reflect on this performance. Every match is a lesson for us and you tend to learn something. We have to reflect why we aren't able to bat well in the third innings of a Test match and why we aren't able to take 10 wickets in the fourth innings," said Dravid after India's loss to England.