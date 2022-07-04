On Day 3 of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston, Jonny Bairstow looked to be struggling as Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah zipped the ball around. What ensued was a feisty exchange as Virat Kohli began to sledge him. Bairstow reacted as well as one could, and switched gears to put the pressure right back on the bowlers. He smashed a 119-ball century, hitting 14 fours and two sixes to help take England from 84/5 to 284.

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham, known for his sense of humour, came up with yet another hilarious tweet as he asked why opposition teams try to make Bairstow angry when that leads to him producing knocks like the one at Edgbaston on Sunday.

"Why do opposing teams keep making Jonny Bairstow angry lol, he gets 10x better," Neesham tweeted.

"Give him a gift basket each morning, let him know you're having his car valeted while he's batting. Anything to keep him happy," he added, with a laughing emoji.

Bairstow was eventually dismissed for 106 off 140 deliveries.

Bairstow's century was his third in as many Tests, following his tons in the last two matches against New Zealand.

It was his 11th Test century.

India took a 132-run first-innings lead after India posted 416 in their first essay.

After coming out to bat for the second time, the visitors extended their lead to 257 runs after finishing at 125/3 at Stumps on Day 3.