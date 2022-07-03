Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes made a good start for England on Day 3 of the ongoing rescheduled Test against India at Edgbaston as the duo scored briskly, putting pressure on the Jasprit Bumrah-led side. To make matters worse, Stokes' catch was first dropped by Shardul Thakur and it looked like India could have a long day in the field. However, Shardul made up for his mistake as he ended up taking the wicket of Stokes.

However, the situation unfolded in dramatic fashion. On the third ball of the 38th over, India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah dropped a rather easy catch of Stokes at mid-off and there was disappointment all around. However, the captain made up for his mistake on the very next ball as he took a stunning catch to send Stokes packing for 25.

Stokes struck the ball pretty hard but Bumrah dived to his left to take a sharp catch.

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah's diving effort to send Ben Stokes packing

On Day 3 of the ongoing Test, Bairstow brought up his half-century and he holds the key for England as the hosts look to get near to India's score of 416.

Bairstow and Virat Kohli were involved in a feisty exchange on Day 3 as well and words were exchanged between the two.

On Day 2 of the ongoing Test, Kohli and Bairstow were seen walking off together during one of the rain breaks, with both players having a laugh.

In the first innings, Kohli scored just 11 before being dismissed by Matthew Potts.

India went on to score 416 after centuries from Pant and Jadeja, with Anderson taking five wickets for England.