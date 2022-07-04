India have slowly but surely taken a commanding position in the fifth rescheduled Test against England at Edgbaston. Their lead has ballooned past the 300-mark on the fourth day as the Jasprit Bumrah-led side will be eyeing a win from here on. However, former India captain Virat Kohli's lean patch showed no signs of ending. After getting out for 11 in the first innings, he was dismissed for 20 in the second innings by Ben Stokes on Monday. The ball shaped in before moving away late, just so much as to take the nick of Kohli's bat and onto the hands of wicketkeeper Sam Billings. However, the drama did not end there as the ball rebounded off Billings hands but was taken safely by Joe Root, stationed at first slip.

Watch: Virat Kohli gets dismissed by Ben Stokes

Earlier on Day 3, Cheteshwar Pujara's typically gritty fifty left England facing a tough chase to beat India in the Covid-delayed fifth Test after Jonny Bairstow's latest hundred delighted home fans at Edgbaston on Sunday.

India, 2-1 up in the five-match campaign, were 125-3 in their second innings at stumps on the third day -- a lead of 257 runs.

Pujara was exactly 50 not out, having reached the landmark in the last over of the day off part-time spinner Joe Root.

The opener had faced 139 balls, including seven fours, with the 34-year-old at the crease for over three-and-a-half hours.

There have been only two successful fourth-innings chases in a Test at Edgbaston during the past 30 years, with South Africa making 283-5 in 2008 and England 211-3 against New Zealand in 1999.