After having gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, Team India would look to finish the T20I series against England on a high and the Rohit Sharma-side would aim to register a series sweep. In both the T20Is, batting and bowling have clicked in unison and England have been completely outplayed. Rohit has won 14 T20Is in a row as captain, which is a world record and if he wins the third T20I, then he would equal Ricky Ponting's record of winning most matches across formats consecutively. The focus in the third T20I would be on Virat Kohli as he scored just 1 run in the second game before being dismissed by debutant Richard Gleeson.

When will the India vs England, 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs England, 3rd T20I match will be played on Sunday, July 10.

Where will the India vs England, 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs England, 3rd T20I match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

What time will the India vs England, 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs England, 3rd T20I match will be starting at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England, 3rd T20I match?

The India vs England, 3rd T20I match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, 3rd T20I match?

Promoted

The India vs England, 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)