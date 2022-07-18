Team India on Sunday defeated England by five wickets in the third and deciding ODI to clinch the series 2-1. Chasing a 260-run target against England in the match at Old Trafford in Manchester, India were 72 for 4 at one stage but a 133-run partnership between Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant turned the game on its head. While Hardik was dismissed after playing a 71-run knock off 55 balls, Pant stayed not out till the end to take India home with his 125 off 113 balls.

Later, the Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video on social media in which the players of the Indian team could be seen celebrating their ODI series win over England. "Dressing room reactions & emotions after #TeamIndia's ODI series triumph against England at Manchester," BCCI captioned the post.

Watch the video here:

!



Dressing room reactions & emotions after #TeamIndia's ODI series triumph against England at Manchester.



Watch this special feature #ENGvIND https://t.co/D1Og2z9fOh pic.twitter.com/2P2X2WQTUV — BCCI (@BCCI) July 18, 2022

It is worth noting that India had started the series win a 10-wicket win over England, but the hosts bounced back with a 100-run win to take the series to the decider.

In the third ODI, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Indian bowlers bundled out England for 259 runs with Jos Buttler being the highest run-scorer for England, courtesy his 60-run knock. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya registered his best ODI bowling figures of 4/24 and Yuzvendra Chahal returned 3/60.

In reply, India's top-order failed to give the side a good start as the trio of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli could add only 35 runs. However, an unbeaten century from Pant and Pandya's fifty came to India's rescue and it all eventually helped the guests bag the ODI series.