IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: It is a crucial game for Team India as they eye a series-clinching win against England in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday. The game is set to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday. It will be really interesting to see the changes in India's playing XI as the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant will be available for selection now. Notably, India won the first match by 50 runs. Hardik Pandya's all-round show (51 off 33 and 4/33) helped the visitors bag the game with utmost ease. Batting first India posted 198/8 and bowled out England for 148 runs in reply. The hosts would be hoping for a better performance from themselves in both the batting and bowling departments. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Probable Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills

Here are the LIVE Updates of 2nd T20I between India and England, straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham