India vs England, 2nd T20I Live Score: Focus On Virat Kohli As India Eye Series Win vs England
IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Team India will eye a series-clinching win as it takes on hosts England in the second T20I of the three-match series.
IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: It is a crucial game for Team India as they eye a series-clinching win against England in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday. The game is set to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday. It will be really interesting to see the changes in India's playing XI as the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant will be available for selection now. Notably, India won the first match by 50 runs. Hardik Pandya's all-round show (51 off 33 and 4/33) helped the visitors bag the game with utmost ease. Batting first India posted 198/8 and bowled out England for 148 runs in reply. The hosts would be hoping for a better performance from themselves in both the batting and bowling departments. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Probable Playing XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills
Here are the LIVE Updates of 2nd T20I between India and England, straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham
- 18:20 (IST)IND vs ENG T20I: England Aim To Level SeriesWhile on one hand, India will be eyeing a series-clinching win, England, on the other, will look to win the second T20I and take the series to the decider.
- 18:11 (IST)IND vs ENG T20I: Head-To-HeadBoth India and England have played a total of 20 T20Is between each other so far. India have won 11 of them, while England won the rest 9.
- 18:04 (IST)IND vs ENG T20I: Eyes On Hardik PandyaHardik Pandya had shone with his all-round abilities in the first T20I against England. While he scored 51 off 33 with the bat, he had returned figures of 4/33 with the ball in hand. Team India and its fans will be expecting another good performance from the star all-rounder today.
- 18:01 (IST)IND vs ENG T20I: Rohit Eyes 14th Consecutive Win As T20I CaptainIt is worth noting that Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the first-ever captain to win 13 T20I matches in a row. He registered the feat with India's 50-run win over England in the first T20I. Can he make it 14 in a row?
- 17:54 (IST)IND vs ENG T20I: Who Will Make Place For Kohli?Virat Kohli is likely to make his place in the playing XI of India. In that case, Deepak Hooda might have to make way for Kohli. To check our analysis on India's probable XI for today's match, GO HERE.
- 17:46 (IST)IND vs ENG T20I: Welcome GuysHello everyone and welcome to the space. India and England face each other today in the second of the three-match series. You will all the updates, including scores, related to the match here. Stay connected!