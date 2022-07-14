After a thumping victory in the first ODI of the three-match series, Team India would look to carry the momentum into the second ODI against England at the Lord's Cricket Stadium on Thursday. India had registered a comprehensive win in the first ODI, gaining a victory by ten wickets. Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show as he returned with figures of 6-19 to bundle out England for 110. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan then played unbeaten knocks of 76 and 31 as India registered a ten-wicket win. England have all to do in the second ODI and they need to win if they want to take the series into a decider.

When will the India vs England, 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs England, 2nd ODI match will be played on Thursday, July 14.

Where will the India vs England, 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs England, 2nd ODI match will be played at Lord's Cricket Stadium.

What time will the India vs England, 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs England, 2nd ODI match will be starting at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England, 2nd ODI match?

The India vs England, 2nd ODI match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, 2nd ODI match?

The India vs England, 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)