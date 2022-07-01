The India vs England 5th Test is about to get underway at Edgbaston in Birmingham and the tourists have been put in to bat by skipper Ben Stokes after winning the toss. India have gone in with a 4-man pace attack with Shardul Thakur playing as the fast bowling all-rounder. In a big decision India have decided leave out Ravichandran Ashwin as they have picked Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI.

First-time captain Jasprit Bumrah revealed at the toss that Cheteshwar Pujara will open the innings. Pujara has made a comeback into the Test team after scoring bagful of runs in the English County Championships.

Here is India's playing XI:

5TH Test. India XI: S Gill, C Pujara, H Vihari, V Kohli, S Iyer, R Pant (wk), R Jadeja, S Thakur, M Shami, J Bumrah (c), M Siraj

India have also decided to stick to the pace attack of Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. This means there is no place in the side for veteran paceman Umesh Yadav.

The altered batting line-up will feature Hanuma Vihari in the number 3 spot, folowed by India's batting talisman Virat Kohli.

Shreyas Iyer has been a given a chance in the middle order, which means Mayank Agarwal, who flown in as cover for Rohit Sharma, will be on the bench.