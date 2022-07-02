Watch: Rahul Dravid's Animated Celebration After Rishabh Pant's Century Goes Viral
England vs India: Rahul Dravid was pumped as Rishabh Pant reached his century off just 89 deliveries and his celebration went viral on social media.
India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant smashed his fifth Test century on Day 1 of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. Pant, who has scored 50+ scores in each of his last four Test innings, took just 89 deliveries to reach triple figures. The 24-year-old hit 19 boundaries and four sixes before getting out on 146. As Pant reached triple figures in the 58th over of the match, India head coach Rahul Dravid, who was sitting inside the dressing room, rose from his seat in joy, with both hands up in the air, to celebrate the youngster knock.
Watch: Rahul Dravid's reaction after Rishabh Pant scores 89-ball century
The moment where it all came together for #RP17— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) July 1, 2022
P.S You're a special guy if you can get Rahul Dravid to react that way #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/OBiUVllVYN
Dravid is known for his calm demeanor and his animated reaction has since gone viral on social media.
This image sums up rishab pant's innings....— Ashwin Dhavale (@AshwinDhavale) July 1, 2022
Rahul Dravid showing emotions at this level we dont see that much#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/G9cNNauwAE
A usually-composed Dravid overwhelmingly applauds Pant for his quick-fire yet brilliant century.— Raghav (@raghav2496) July 1, 2022
You cannot not love test cricket #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/DqX7Bk7SxR
Magnificent inning by Pant. Congratulations. Each shot played by him was Rahul Dravid's trust and confidence for him. Eagerly waiting for those who criticised Rahul Dravid for supporting Pant.#RDTW#RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/oxMVcPzpF8— Chaitalee (@PravinChaitalee) July 1, 2022
If you can get Rahul Dravid like this it means something:))— Harshal Popa XO (@Harshal_Popa) July 1, 2022
Great innings from Rishabh Pant.#Pant #INDvsENG #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/FqKnNlWmm1
The reaction of Rahul Dravid after Rishabh Pant scored his century is #RahulDravid #RishabhPant #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND #Cricket #CricketWinner pic.twitter.com/3WR6foZIGu— Thala Siva (@ThalaSiva_) July 1, 2022
The celebration by Rahul Dravid!!!! This tells the importance of the ridiculous knock by pant!!! And the gravity of it was just phenomenal!!!!— K (@Khemansingla) July 1, 2022
Kudos to pant!!!
Man of the match??? Coming, pic.twitter.com/ra1gsPXPWF
The wall erupts! Only #Pant can play an innings that makes #Dravid go gung-ho. What a knock. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/r5ZRSz5QLa— Manoj (@manojumapathy1) July 1, 2022
Never watched Dravid this much excited..— Ram (@urstrulyram14) July 1, 2022
Pant made it possible... pic.twitter.com/eIWOWDCm9W
India were reeling at 98 for five before Pant and Ravindra Jadeja rescued them with their 222-run stand for the sixth wicket.
At stumps, India were 338 for seven with Jadeja batting unbeaten on 83.
Pant's ton was his fifth in Tests and fourth one away from India.
It was also his third century against England, and second in the country, after his maiden Test ton at the Oval in 2018.