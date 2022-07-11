Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has slammed Team India's team selection, saying that the players cannot play on reputation and he highlighted on how some of the big names in Indian cricket were dropped from the playing XI once their form started going downhill. He also said that once these big players went through a slump in form, they went back to domestic cricket to do the hard yards. Prasad's remarks come at a time when there is growing noise about Virat Kohli's poor form.

"There was a time when you were out of form, you would be dropped irrespective of reputation. Sourav, Sehwag,Yuvraj,Zaheer, Bhajji all have been dropped when not in form. They have went back to domestic cricket, scored runs and staged a comeback. The yardsticks seem to have," Venkatesh Prasad said in his first tweet.

"Changed drastically now, where there is rest for being out of form. This is no way for progress. There is so much talent in the country and cannot play on reputation. One of India's greatest match-winner, Anil Kumble sat out on so many occasions, need action's for the larger good," he wrote further.

In the second and third T20Is, Kohli registered scores of 1 and 11. The batter was seen trying to play aggressive cricket, but the rub of the green did not go his way.

Before the T20Is, Kohli failed to get going in the Edgbaston Test as well, registering scores of 11 and 20.

Kohli had last scored an international ton in November 2019 against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens and after that, the three-figure mark has eluded him.

Kohli will next be seen in action against England in a three-match ODI series, beginning Tuesday at the Oval, London.