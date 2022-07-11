As Virat Kohli continues his insipid form with the bat, the pressure on him has been growing. With the likes of Deepak Hooda impressing in Kohli's place when the former India captain was with the Test team or rested from the side, the calls to replace him with younger options have been growing. Former India captain Kapil Dev recently commented on the matter and said that he should be dropped if he can't put in good performances, despite being an "established player".

The International Cricket Council shared a particular quote from Kapil Dev.

"Play in-form players when you have loads of options. You can't just go by reputation but you have to look for current form. You can be an established player but that doesn't mean that you will be given chances even if you fail five games in a row," Kapil had said.

Australia opener Usman Khawaja, however, came up with a hilarious response to the post, suggesting that India's opponents would welcome the move to drop Kohli from the T20 team.

Commenting on ICC's post, Khawaja wrote: "averages 50 at almost 140. Good call. Australia Agrees."

The comment got over to 18,000 'likes', with several users also circulating screenshots of it on Twitter.

Promoted

Kohli played the final two T20Is against England and could only return scores of 1 and 11.

With the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia set to kick off in October, India will be hoping that Kohli can find form sooner rather than later.