Virat Kohli knows how to get under the skin of the opposition and he tries his best to disturb the concentration of the batters. So it was no surprise that Kohli decided to have a go at Jonny Bairstow as he came out to bat on Day 2 of the ongoing Edgbaston Test. The England batter has been the best performer for the side this summer and he scored centuries against New Zealand at Trent Bridge and Headingley. As Bairstow tried to get going in his innings, Kohli was heard on the stump mic, taking a dig at the England batter.

With Bairstow at the crease on Day 2, Kohli was heard on stump mic, saying: "A little bit faster than Southee, eh?" as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj put pressure on the England batting lineup.

The sledging contest between Bairstow and Kohli was carried foward on the ongoing Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test. The cameras caught Kohli first walking up to Bairstow signalling him to stand in his crease and the former India skipper was then seen making hand gestures. He was then seen gesturing Bairstow to stay quiet.

After England captain Ben Stokes was then seen having a word with Kohli, the star India batter approached Bairstow with a big smile and gave him what looked like a friendly punch on the arm.

Bairstow went on to smash 104 before falling to Mohammed Shami.

Kohli, who took the catch at first slip to dismiss the England centurion, was seen blowing a kiss as India celebrated the big breakthrough.

England were eventually bowled out for 284, conceding a 132-run first-innings lead.

In the first innings, Kohli scored just 11 before being dismissed by Matthew Potts.

India went on to score 416 after centuries from Pant and Jadeja, with Anderson taking five wickets for England.