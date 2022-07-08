Hardik Pandya looked like a man on a mission on Thursday in the 1st T20I against England in Southampton as he played like a world class all-rounder to help India start the limited overs series with a bang. Hardik scored quickfire half-century and picked up 4 crucial wickets to help the visitors coast to a 50-run win.

Hardik scored 51 runs in 33 balls and ended with figures of 4/33 in his 4 overs to help his team achieve a big win. He was also a live wire in the field on a day when the Indian fielders dropped several catches.

After the win, Hardik spoke with teammate Ishan Kishan on BCCI.TV. Kishan asked him about his feelings after putting in an all-round show for the team.

Hardik was quick to point out his favourite moment from the match and it wasn't his fifty or the four-wicket haul.

"I was the happiest when I bowled a delivery that clocked 90.5 miles per hour. A lot of credit goes to the trainers and physios, who work behind the scene. In batting I personally focussed on playing risk-free cricket.

"I knew the wicket was good and when you score runs through boundaries it gives a lot of satisfaction to me because I have hit a lot of sixes in my career," Hardik said in a video posted by the BCCI on its Twitter handle.

Just last year Hardik went through a tough phase in his career. He was not bowling regularly and as a result there were questions about his spot in the Indian limited overs team. Hardik played the T20 World Cup but his performances left a lot to be desired for.

He went back to the basics after being dropped from the Indian team and bounced back with a bang as he led Gujarat Titans from the front as an all-rounder and captain and took them to the IPL title in their debut season. He has since made a strong comeback to the national team too.

Kishan went on to ask Hardik to give a message to those cricketers who are going through a low phase in their career.

To this Hardik said, "One should always look to work hard, not just for results but for your own happiness. Everything is going fine for me now and that feels great but I feel the best about teh fact that I worked hard for my own happines."