England head coach Chris Silverwood has said that credit needs to be given to Virat Kohli-led Team India as they "know how to fight back" from difficult situations. Silverwood's remarks came after India registered a 157-run win over England in the fourth Test at The Oval to gain a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series. Despite being bowled out for 191 in the first innings, India managed to register a thrilling win. "If we're being truthful, I would like to have gone further past them at that point, that's going to be the opportunity to really put pressure on the Indians. We failed to do that so it's something we'll reflect on in the dressing room and talk about amongst ourselves," Silverwood told Sky Sports, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"It would have been great to go maybe 190 past them and really pile the pressure on, but again credit to the Indians, they know how to fight back," he added.

Indian bowlers delivered big time on the last day of the fourth Test on Monday as the genius of Jasprit Bumrah, and an all-round performance from Shardul Thakur helped the visitors defeat England.

This was India's first win at The Oval in 50 years.

With the conditions good enough for batting, England openers got the hosts off to a decent start. Both scored fifties, but Shardul came into the attack and got rid of Burns in his first over of Day 5.

Promoted

Shardul, who was part of the Indian quartet in scoring more than 50 runs in the second innings, also removed India's biggest threat in England captain Joe Root.

The hosts were still in the game until just after lunch on Day 5 but Jasprit Bumrah produced a glorious spell to dismantle the England middle-order and pave the way for a famous win for India.