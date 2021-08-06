Day 3 of the first Test between England and India barely started before rain interrupted play. The second day was shortened majorly due to rain, where India's KL Rahul and England's ageless James Anderson were the top performers. Rahul marked his Test comeback with a fine half-century and he was unbeaten on 57 at the end of Day 2. While Anderson was yet again the biggest star for the English team as he took two wickets in two balls in the second session that took his team on top after Indian openers dominated the first session. Anderson dismissed the biggest stalwarts of the Indian middle-order- Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. He also equaled Anil Kumble as the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket after taking his 619th wicket. Earlier Indian pacers bundled England out for 183 runs with the heroics of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. The last two sessions of Day 2 were almost washed out due to rain. India were at 125/4 with KL Rahul batting on 57 and Rishabh Pant batting on 7. Both Rahul and Pant will look to reduce the trail of 58 runs and put India in a commanding position. (LIVE SCORECARD)

1st Test, Day 3, Live, India (IND) vs England (ENG) From Trent Bridge, Nottingham