India vs England, 3rd Test: England Thrash India By An Innings And 76 Runs To Level Series
England vs India: England thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs to win the third Test at Headingley and level series 1-1 on Saturday with more than a day to spare.
ENG vs IND: Ollie Robinson took his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket on Day 4.© AFP
Highlights
- England thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs to win 3rd Test in Leeds
- England levelled five-match series 1-1
- Pacer Ollie Robinson took his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket
England thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs to win the third Test at Headingley on Saturday with more than a day to spare. The hosts levelled the five-match series at 1-1 after India's 151-run win in the second Test at Lord's. India 215-2 overnight in their second innings, collapsed against the new ball, losing eight wickets for 63 runs in 19.3 overs on Saturday with Ollie Robinson taking 5-65. India's 278 all out, however, was 200 runs more than their woeful first innings of 78.
