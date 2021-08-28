England thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs to win the third Test at Headingley on Saturday with more than a day to spare. The hosts levelled the five-match series at 1-1 after India's 151-run win in the second Test at Lord's. India 215-2 overnight in their second innings, collapsed against the new ball, losing eight wickets for 63 runs in 19.3 overs on Saturday with Ollie Robinson taking 5-65. India's 278 all out, however, was 200 runs more than their woeful first innings of 78.