India opening batsman KL Rahul scored a magnificent century in the second Test match against England. KL Rahul, who made his comeback to Test cricket after a gap of over two years in the ongoing five-match series, sat down with his opening partner Rohit Sharma after his masterclass at Lord's. Rahul, dubbed as the "man of the hour" by Rohit, opened up on his return to the Indian Test side and how he thinks his return to red ball cricket was destined to happen.

KL Rahul got the opportunity to open the innings with Rohit in England after Mayank Agarwal copped a blow to his head in the nets while facing Mohammed Siraj ahead of the opening Test.

Rahul said the way he got the opportunity to make his comeback to Test cricket, it was meant to happen.

"Getting dropped from Test cricket was disappointing, it did hurt but I had nobody else to blame but myself. Performances weren't there, I just had to wait for my opportunity. The way it came to me I think it was meant to be," KL Rahul told Rohit in a video posted on BCCI.tv.

The 29-year-old batsman further added that playing Test cricket has always been his top priority and to get a hundred at Lord's adds to the excitement of delivering for the team.

"It's very very special. Not because it was a hundred at Lord's, that adds to the excitement and joy. I have been away from Test cricket for a couple of years now. I have grown up wanting to be a Test cricketer and to play Test cricket. That was the generation I grew in. My father loves Test cricket, my coaches always wanted me to be a Test cricketer. I always wanted to do well in Test cricket," Rahul added.

KL Rahul and Rohit put on a 100-plus opening stand in the second Test match.

Rohit missed out on a hundred by 17 runs, but Rahul went on to score his sixth century in the longest format of the game.

At Stumps on Day 2, England were 119-3 trailing the visitors by 245 runs with seven wickets in hand.