Indian batsman Rohit Sharmamight have played a gutsy knock of 83 runs in the first innings of the second Test against England but the opener said it was the "most challenging" knock he has played in the longest format of the game away from home. Rohit was not able to get to the three-figure mark as he was sent back to the pavilion by England pacer James Anderson in the second session.

"I wouldn't say the best because as long as you are playing. There will be a lot of opportunities that you will be having. But yes certainly challenging, the most challenging innings I have played. I felt very good, I was happy with the way we started off. Unfortunate dismissal but I couldn't have done anything to that," said Rohit while replying to a query from ANI.

Rohit adopted a calm approach and shied away from playing lofted shots. He smashed 11 fours and one six during his knock.

"That's the challenge of Test cricket, you may have lost of shots in your books but when the conditions are against you, you have to keep talking to yourself and cut down the shots unnecessary shots especially with the new ball," said Rohit.

"Once you get the feel of the pitch, once you get the conditions then maybe you can try and play some shots but I think it is important to respect the conditions here. As a batting group, we have done reasonably well right from Australia tour till today, I think batters now understand their role," he added.

KL Rahul's unbeaten ton and Rohit gutsy 83-knock helped India take the upper hand against England on the opening day of the ongoing second Test here.

At stumps, India's score reads 276/3 with Rahul (127*) and Ajinkya Rahane (1*) currently unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming the final session at 157/2, Kohli and Rahul mixed caution with aggression and they kept on moving the scoreboard, piling on the pressure on the hosts.

Rahul brought up his century in the 78th over of the innings and he along with the skipper kept the hosts at bay.

After winning the toss, Joe Root made no bones about the fact that he wanted to make use of the overcast conditions to put pressure on India. But Rohit and Rahul ensured India has a solid foundation.