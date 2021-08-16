Story ProgressBack to home
England vs India 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant Key As India Look To Extend Lead vs England
England vs India Live Cricket Score: India finished Day 4 at 181 for six, leading England by 154 runs.
ENG vs IND Live Score: Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 14 at Stumps on Day 4.© AFP
Rishabh Pant will hold the key for India as the visitors look to set a competitive target for England in the ongoing second Test match on the final day. India finished Day 4 at 181 for six, leading the hosts by 154 runs with four wickets in hand. England decided to take the new ball in the 83rd over but bad light forced the umpires to call off the day's play. On Sunday, India were under pressure early on as Mark Wood and Sam Curran picked up early wickets to leave the visitors tottering at 55 for three. Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara put on a 100-run stand for the fourth wicket to bail India out of trouble. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, Pataudi Trophy, 2021, Aug 12, 2021
Day 4 | Stumps
ENG
391
IND
364&181/6 (82.0)
Lord's, London
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.21
% chance to win
ENG 49%
Draw 27%
IND 24%
Batsman
Rishabh Pant
14* (29)
Ishant Sharma
4 (10)
Bowler
Moeen Ali
52/2 (20)
Joe Root
9/0 (5)
- 14:49 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final day of the second Test between India and EnglandDay 5 promises to be an exciting one as India lead the hosts by 154 runs at the moment but they only have four wickets in handThe x-factor could be wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant who is not out on 14 along with Ishant Sharma (not out on 4)
