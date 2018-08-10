 
England vs India, 2018

India vs England: Virat Kohli And Other Batsmen, VVS Laxman Explains The Difference

Updated: 10 August 2018 12:48 IST

Virat Kohli stands out for his mental strength and his conversion rate, believes VVS Laxman.

Though India lost the Edgbaston Test, Virat Kohli won many hearts for his valiant batting efforts. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli was the lone ranger in the opening Test against England which saw the visitors succumb to a 31-run loss at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Virat Kohli scored a brilliant 149 in the first innings and then followed his fine form with a 51-run knock in the second innings. Though India lost the Edgbaston Test, Virat Kohli won many hearts for his valiant batting efforts. Former India cricketer VVS Laxman also explained the difference between Kohli and other batsmen. Laxman's comment came during a chat session with his fans on Twitter.

During the chat session, a fan asked Laxman the difference between Kohli and other batsmen.

To this Laxman said: "The mental strength to execute his game plan and control his instincts. Also his conversion rate."

Kohli scored 54 percent of India's total in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test.

Kohli scored 149 runs off 225 balls in the first innings, while the rest of the batsmen scored a total of 125 runs off 235 balls.

In the second innings, Kohli scored a fighting 51 off 93 balls, while rest of the team scored a total of 111 runs off 233 balls.

The Indian skipper recently became the only Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to sit atop the ICC Test rankings for batsmen.



